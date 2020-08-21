Advertisement

Ohio University announces COVID-19 self assessment, reporting process

Ohio University announced Friday the resources students, faculty and staff can use to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while on campus.
Ohio University announced Friday the resources students, faculty and staff can use to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while on campus.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A few days before some students prepare to return to the Ohio University campus, the university announced two ways for students, faculty and staff to navigate campus life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio University announced the creation and implementation of the Campus COVID Safety Assessment and a mandatory COVID-19 incident reporting system.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to complete the Campus COVID Safety Assessment every day to determine whether they should visit campus.

The university also announced the COVID-19 Incident Report form for OU community members to prevent the spread and exposure of COVID-19 on campus.

“As we navigate this worldwide public health crisis, the welfare of our students, faculty, staff and community is our top priority,” Ohio U. president Duane Nellis said in a statement. “It is critical that we all do our part to take care of one another by following essential public health guidance to ensure the health and well-being of our University and respective communities.”

Select students are set to return to the Athens campus on Monday. The remaining students will begin class remotely before returning to campus at the university’s discretion as soon as Sept. 27.

