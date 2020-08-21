Parkersburg Art Center receives state funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center receives $12,000 in funding.

Jessie Siefert is the managing director for Parkersburg Art Center and she says the funds will cover about a tenth of the cost but the art center will use the funding to continue to put on exhibits and to continue to attract local, national, and regional artists and to put on its art shows.

“We’re really fortunate that we were able to receive the fairs and festivals money this year and we’re really thankful to the West Virginia Department of Culture and History for granting us those funds,” said Siefert, Parkersburg Art Center, director.

The Parkersburg Art Center is preparing for an upcoming art exhibit by photographer, Danny Carpenter. There will be a meet and greet before the exhibit from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 28th.

