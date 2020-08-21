Advertisement

Parkersburg High School football to hold golf fundraiser

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Football Boosters will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, August 22, beginning at 8:30 A.M at the Washington Golf Course. The tournament was originally scheduled for June but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The cost to register is $300 per foursome, or $75 for an individual. According to Mike Byus, Parkersburg High School’s football coach, approximately 25 foursomes have registered.

Funds raised will be used to cover the expense of uniforms, equipment, and travel.

Byus noted the uncertainty he and the players are feeling around whether football will be permitted for the duration of the fall season. It is possible it will be cancelled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s still yet to be seen whether we’re going to be able to play a full season or they’ll end up shutting us down. But at least we’re getting off to a start and having an opportunity to see if we can pull this off,” Byus said. “I’m definitely anxious, and I can tell you our seniors are anxious and excited, and that is the group that would be most affected by not getting to play,” Byus said.

In addition, the team’s discount cards as a fundraiser that are sold each year are available for pre-sale and are expected to arrive by the end of August.

Those who would like to register for the tournament can still do so by arriving in person ahead of time, Byus said.

