Vienna City Council passes TIF resolution for mall construction

Creating a TIF district results in less taxes on the property
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday night Vienna City Council met to pass a resolution that allows for an application to be submitted that would make the Grand Central Mall property a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.

This means that the taxes paid by the property owner, Washington Prime Group, will not go up when they begin their proposed plan to improve the mall.

Washington Prime Group will be able to use the money saved on taxes to increase the money spent on the project.

The project consists of clearing out the abandoned Sears store and putting in four new stores, which will have both indoor and outdoor entrances.

The resolution passed unanimously.

