Waverly Volunteer Fire Department demonstrates chest compression device

WAVERLY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Waverly Volunteer Fire Department is trying to raise enough money to buy a potentially life-saving piece of equipment they call the “LUCAS 3.” It’s a machine that gives mechanical chest compressions. Once the device is attached to a person, rescuers can tend to wounds, move a patient and more, without stopping chest compressions.

Fire Captain Chip Umstot says it’s a valuable resource for first responders as volunteerism has decreased all across the U.S.

“This [helps] the problem with man power,” said Umstot.

Unlike humans, Umstot says the Lucas 3 can deliver compressions for hours at a time. It can also operate in places humans can’t.

“Problem you have is when you move into the back of a moving ambulance. Moving around, jostling around. The regularity, the depth, and the fatigue on the rescuers doing the CPR, takes its toll. The machine continues on,” said Umstot.

In an effort to generate interest in the device, the department has been conducting demonstrations of the machine at their station. Firefighters are borrowing one for their demonstrations, but they hope to buy a LUCAS 3 soon.

The device costs around $15,000 and the department is taking donations. It’s worth the price to Umstot, who says it would be worth everything to save just one life.

“The value of this machine, if we can potentially save one life, the amount of money is... There is no comparison. You can’t put price on life. If we can give you any amount of time with your loved ones, that’s our goal,” said Umstot.

