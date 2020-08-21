West Virginia DHHR reports first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday the West Virginia DHHR reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in the state.

The condition is uncommon, but in most cases nationwide, those affected have also had COVID-19, or have been exposed to those who have had COVID-19.

Symptoms of MIS-C are an inflamed heart, lungs, brain, gastrointestinal system, lymph nodes, and more.

Those suffering from MIS-C could also experience high fever, rash, red eyes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pains.

This is a very uncommon condition that mostly affects young children, but Anne Goon of the Marietta/Belpre Health Department believes that as we see more cases of COVID-19 in young children, we likely will see in increase in MIS-C.

For more information on the condition visit cdc.gov/mis-c.

