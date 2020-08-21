Wood County Society celebrates new “Art from the Heart” shop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Society provides services to people with disabilities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley and Monday, the organization celebrated with a ribbon-cutting for its new “Art from the Heart Shop.”

The “Art from the Heart Shop” sells various items including keychains, bags, ornaments, etc created by people in the Wood County Society.

“It celebrates inclusion, compassion, accessibility and abundance...all core values of the Wood County Society and we’re delighted to be able to showcase and highlight of the art that our artists were able to create,” said Brandon Gress, Wood County Society, executive director.

The organization will be working with downtown PKB to display various art pieces in the downtown area.

“It’s very important for us to be an inclusive community, embrace everybody especially people who are trying to have gainful employment, said Wendy Shriver, Downtown PKB, executive director. “What a great way to support the community, support the local artist, help generate revenue for the community.”

Representatives from DuPont also attended the ceremony and awarded the organization with a $10,000 check that the program says they will use to employ the artists.

“It’s part of our core values to give back to the community and to do donations like to the Wood County Society and to all the other organizations in the community that we have. It makes me personally very proud and I know our employees are very proud,” said John Kovaleski, DuPont, plant manager.

Executive director, Brandon Gress says he is looking forward to the future and happy that the organization can bring positivity to the community.

The Art from the Heart shop is open from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

