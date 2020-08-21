WVU football camp update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Mountaineers are in week 2 of preseason football camp.

They are dealing with a viral issue, but it’s not the Coronavirus. A type of stomach flu has sidelined some of the players for a few days.

After regular practices the first 3 days this week, the players had Thursday off, but they’ll be back at it on Friday with group and individual work.

Then on Saturday they’ll be working out under game like conditions at the stadium.

Because of health concerns they’re having split squad practices, and that’s been an unexpected blessing for coach Neal Brown and his staff.

The in coming freshman are getting more reps in practice, and that will get them more game ready when they’re needed in the regular season.

Coach Browns said “the real positives are those guys who are young in our program are getting a lot more reps than they normally would. So they’re gonna be more ready to play than in a normal situation. I just think the way the year will be structured, more young people will play than ever.”

