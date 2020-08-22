Local first responders celebrate volunteer firefighter with birthday parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Matt Thrall has been a member of the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department since 1996 and Friday, he turned 44.

Family friend Michelle Hall contacted sheriff Steve Stephens of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff called first responders rallied together to give Thrall a parade that he will never forget.

“Yes...lots of fun and they did a great job,” said Matt Thrall.

Hall says she was close friends with Matt’s mother who passed away 4 years ago and she says his mom being there was the only thing missing.

“He actually was teary eyed when I told him this was for him and he just said these are happy tears and he wished his mom could be here today,” said Michelle Hall, family friend.

Thrall thanks all of the first responders and family friends say, he loves law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.