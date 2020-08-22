Marietta Community Foundation raising money for local schools

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is launching a new campaign, ‘Sixty for Six’, the foundation is looking to raise $60,000 to benefit Washington County school districts.

The foundation has $30,000 and is hoping to match $30,000 more in donations.

“Even though things shut down for a while, we didn’t slow down at all, said Mason Beuhring, MCF communication & program services director. We remain proactive in the community, helping people with the struggles that came along with COVID-19 and this is another method of our proactive nature within the community.”

The Marietta Community Foundation says they welcome anybody within the community that would like to donate or local businesses or corporations that would like to partner.

For more information, contact www.mcfohio.org or call 740-373-3286.

