Williamstown city officials receive feedback on unpassed animal control ordinance

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Williamstown city officials are getting a lot of feedback after an ordinance Mayor Paul Jordan says would allow officials to create a new animal control position and add new regulations for cats, was read at a city council meeting. Cats, unlike dogs, don’t have much written about them in city code.

Since the ordinance’s first reading at Williamstown City Council, Jordan has been flooded with feedback. Some of it has been positive and some negative, but Jordan says some locals seem to be misunderstanding some of it.

While the ordinance makes mention of a timeline to get the cats returned to their owners, and only holding cats for a few days before euthanizing them, Jordan says the ordinance would only apply to nuisance cats; animals that have caused problems. He says the city isn’t out to pick up pets that aren’t causing any issues. Even when they have caused a problem, Jordan says there would be a search for the owners before euthanizing.

He wants euthanizing to be a last resort and blames the way the ordinance is worded for the confusion.

“We do not want to kill anyone’s animals,” said Jordan.

The mayor says the legislation is more about regulating cats, and allowing the city to return lost and/or nuisance pets to their owners through an animal control officer.

“We would like to initiate the animal control officer, be able to have that position that that person could help us locate the animal’s owners. We would like to start a program where we could identify the cats within our city limits to where, if that cat is found, then the homeowner can be located with this program and the animal control officer, and the cat could be returned,” said Jordan.

Jordan says it’s not OK for anyone’s pets to damage other people’s property. While dogs are regulated by leash laws and other bits of city code, cats are not. The mayor doesn’t expect people to leash their cats, but he says having some kind of registry would help the city return lost pets and address nuisance problems.

The position the city hopes to create would be a part time animal control officer that Jordan says would work on finding a place to keep recovered animals while also searching for their owners.

“This officer is not going to be patrolling the streets looking for people’s animals. This is not what we want to hire him for. We want him as a resource more than enforcement,” said Jordan.

As an ordinance for first reading, Jordan says he expects there to be changes to what was last read in city council. The ordinance must go through further readings before a vote to enact it can happen.

He says he welcomes the feedback he and other city officials have been getting.

The ordinance will next be discussed in council chambers on Tuesday, September 1.

