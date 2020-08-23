Advertisement

20 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,119 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.(Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.

An additional 6,032 cases and 281 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,778 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,876 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gallia County deputies recover narcotics while serving search warrant

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Officers recover drugs, money and equipment associated with drug trafficking while serving a search warrant.

News

Ohio University student locked in lease despite all classes online

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Mathews
An Ohio University senior is trying to break free from her apartment lease after all her classes are moved online for the fall semester.

News

Community Resources farmers market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Community Resources put together a farmers market to assist local businesses.

News

Keep kids safe march

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A march was held today to protest the continued trafficking of children.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 6 new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports six new deaths Saturday.

News

Morgantown woman stars in own Netflix show

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
WVU grad Emily Calandrelli gets how own Netflix show, and it airs Tuesday.

News

Marietta Community Foundation raising money for local schools

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Marietta Community Foundation raising money for local schools with new sixty for six campaign

News

Local first responders celebrate volunteer firefighter with birthday parade

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Local first responders celebrate volunteer firefighter with birthday parade

News

Williamstown city officials receive feedback on unpassed animal control ordinance

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Mayor Paul Jordan clears the air on parts of an ordinance recently read at Williamstown City Council.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Local first responders host birthday parade for honorary firefighter

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT