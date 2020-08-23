3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.

An additional 6,067 cases and 281 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,800 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,878 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

