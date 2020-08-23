Advertisement

Community Resources farmers market

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Community Resources held a farmers market today from 8 a.m. to two in the afternoon.

The farmers market was off of Gihon Road where people could find local businesses selling products from goat lotion to beeswax.

It’s an opportunity for many of these businesses from as far away as Clarksburg to get exposure after suffering a lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our big thing is to bring awareness to the smaller businesses around the area. So that way it helps produce more revenue and more foot traffic to their locations and also what we’re doing is we’re trying to raise funds for our high tunnel and our garden. So that way we can continue to provide fresh produce and vegetables and stuff like that to our local community.

Cody Reuterskiold, Community Resources Administrative Assistant

This is the first farmers market that Community Resources has put together. They’re looking into continuing this into the fall and next spring.

