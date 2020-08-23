COVID-19 W.VA. l 6 new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Six additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 176.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 391,683 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,185 total cases.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (51).

