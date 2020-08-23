Advertisement

Drivers urged to take extra caution as students return to school

School zone speed limit
School zone speed limit(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - With students returning to school across the area, drivers are urged to take extra caution on the roadways

With schools practicing different back-to-school options this year, including a mixture of remote learning and in-person instruction, it is important for drivers to take precautions when out on the roadways.

Drivers should always plan ahead and give themselves some extra time for congestion, due to more people being out on the roads.

They should also stay alert and watch out for extra pedestrians on the sidewalks.

It is also important to follow school zone speed limits and watch out for crossing guards and school buses.

“Make sure you are following the speed limit, watching for cars pulling in and out of the parking lots, backed up traffic depending on how many people are dropping off and which school zone it is,” said Lt. Rick George, Wood County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a tendency, when there are a lot of people dropping off, for the traffic to get backed up in front of the schools. They just need to take extra precautions and take extra time to make sure there isn’t an accident.”

It is also important to come to a stop when there is a stopped bus. Passing a school bus when it is stopped is not only dangerous, but against the law.

