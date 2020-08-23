Gallia County deputies recover narcotics while serving search warrant

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is behind bars after Gallia County deputies recovered narcotics, money and suspected drug trafficking equipment in a residence on Buckridge Road on Thursday.

Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a news release that deputies were investigating a domestic related situation at Gallia Metropolitan Estates when they determined there were illegal narcotics inside the residence.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and recovered an unspecified amount of narcotics, cash and equipment associated with drug trafficking.

According to the news release, Shaya L. Cart, 36, of Bidwell, Ohio was incarcerated at the Gallia County Jail on a possession of drugs charge. Cart could face more charges pending further investigation and consultation with the Gallia County prosecutor.

“The seizure of these narcotics are an example of how our deputies look beyond the initial call for service to ensure we are doing everything we can to make our communities safer,” Champlin said. We have made significant strides in removing this poison and those responsible from our community, but there is still more work to be done.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.