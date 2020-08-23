Advertisement

Keep kids safe march

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A group of demonstrators put together a march to spread awareness on child trafficking.

The “Keep kids safe” march began at Point Park where the group walked to the courthouse carrying signs. After they arrived, they spoke on statistics and what they’ve done to end child trafficking.

Nearly four million children are trafficked every year according to worldschildren.org.

Participants say they came out to be a voice for the victims of human trafficking.

We have to come together. We have to be a voice. We have to be the eyes and the ears of our community. We don’t stand for it. They can’t have our children. They can’t exploit our children. They can’t sell them, they can’t rape them. We won’t stand for it.

Mandy Bunting, Social Service Worker

Fifty-five percent of victims of child trafficking are girls.

There will be another event like this in Marietta next Saturday.

