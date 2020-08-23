Advertisement

Minor injuries after two-vehicle collision on Route 50

2-vehicle crash
2-vehicle crash(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Wood County.

The crash occurred on Route 50, near the I-77 interchange.

Minor injuries were reported, and were treated at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department and Camden Clark Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drivers urged to take extra caution as students return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
With schools practicing different back-to-school options this year, including a mixture of remote learning and in-person instruction, it is important for drivers to take precautions when out on the roadways.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.

News

New coronavirus guidelines for performing arts venues coming to Ohio

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
DeWine caps indoor performance venues at 300 people.

Latest News

News

Gallia County deputies recover narcotics while serving search warrant

Updated: 22 hours ago
Officers recover drugs, money and equipment associated with drug trafficking while serving a search warrant.

News

Ohio University student locked in lease despite all classes online

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexis Mathews
An Ohio University senior is trying to break free from her apartment lease after all her classes are moved online for the fall semester.

News

Community Resources farmers market

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Community Resources put together a farmers market to assist local businesses.

News

Keep kids safe march

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A march was held today to protest the continued trafficking of children.

News

20 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,119 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 6 new deaths

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports six new deaths Saturday.