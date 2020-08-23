Minor injuries after two-vehicle collision on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Wood County.

The crash occurred on Route 50, near the I-77 interchange.

Minor injuries were reported, and were treated at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department and Camden Clark Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

