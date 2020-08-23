Morgantown woman stars in own Netflix show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -This local woman is about to take the streaming world by storm.

Emily Calandrelli was born and raised in Morgantown and graduated from WVU. Now she has her own Netflix show, “Emily’s Wonder Lab.”

“Emily’s Wonder Lab is all about me doing science experiments with children, and every episode I do one larger than life experiment,” says Calandrelli.

Calandrelli isn’t new to the television industry, though. She producers and hosts “Xploration Outer Space” on Fox and received an Emmy nominee for it.

“The production budget of something like this is much bigger. It’s also geared toward kids... and my show on Fox, which I absolutely love, the show is more geared toward adults and students,” she adds.

Calandrelli’s wild and wonderful roots are something she takes great pride in.

“To be a West Virginia girl doing science on a platform like Netflix... I’m really hoping that there are other West Virginia kids who are seeing that, and I’m hoping they say hey, maybe science is also for me.”

“We just want everybody in West Virginia to watch it,” says Calandrelli’s mother Kim.

“The more people who watch the shows... the bigger chance she has at being renewed for additional seasons, so people of West Virginia, please tune in to Netflix. Watch all the episodes,” says her father Brad.

Emily’s Wonder Lab can be streamed on Aug. 25 on Netflix in the kids’ section.

