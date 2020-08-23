Advertisement

New coronavirus guidelines for performing arts venues coming to Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Friday that the Ohio Department of Health’s Interim Director would soon be signing a reopening order for performance theaters. The details of the order are still being worked out.

In the meantime, DeWine wanted to give theater groups an idea of what to expect. In a news release, DeWine said indoor venues would be capped at the “lesser of 15%” of their seated capacity or at 300 people.

Outdoor venues will be capped at the lesser of 15% of their seated capacity or at 1,500 people.

According to the news release, many of the coming guidelines will align with rules already put in place for spectators at sports venues.

