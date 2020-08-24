Advertisement

AGT winner Murphy earns high school equivalency diploma

"America's Got Talent'' winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use.
"America's Got Talent'' winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use.(wtap)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - “America’s Got Talent’' winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use. The native of Logan, West Virginia, has earned his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out. With his road performances eliminated by the virus shutdown, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer. Murphy dropped out of school in the 11th grade, a decision that haunted him for years. In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

