Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County to host Back to School Fair

(KKTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. MARY’S, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County is holding its annual Back to School Fair on Thursday, August 27. However, there will be some changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event will be held in the gym of the Jim Spence Center in the Pleasants County Park. Attendees will be asked to wait in line outside before being admitted to the building, to maintain social distancing and to wear masks.

Typically, representatives from a range of other local organizations typically attend the fair to hand out flyers and additional information, and there are usually door prizes and food, as well. However, that will not be the case this year. Instead, the event will focus on providing school supplies to families who attend.

The supplies, provided by area churches, will include backpacks, folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, and more.

“We weren’t sure at first if we were even going to be able to have [the fair]...Luckily we have a good relationship with the Pleasants County Park,” said Marissa Mercer, program director at the Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County.

Those who would like to find additional details about the event can do so by visiting its Facebook page

