Fort Frye Local School District talks school bus social distancing

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Many school children will be returning to in-person learning on Monday.

Fort Frye superintendent Stephanie Starcher says, the school will be following state guidelines for transportation which allows two students per seat unless they are from the same household.

Starcher says students from the same household will sit together and students in the same classroom and it has been difficult to figure out seating arrangements based on how many students allowed on the bus.

“That’s made it difficult for us, we’ve had to add a couple of shuttle buses cause our younger kids were often 3 to a seat with transportation in a rural area so we’ve had to adapt there,” said Starcher.

