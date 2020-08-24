Advertisement

Glenville State College reports no COVID-19 cases on campus

Glenville State College tested 1,001 people before the start of the fall classes, and there were no positive results returned.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WTAP) - Glenville State College reported no active COVID-19 cases on campus on Monday following testing of students, faculty and staff members as they returned to campus.

School officials said 1,001 people were tested leading up to students’ returns to campus for the fall semester on Aug. 17.

”I’m pleased that we currently have no active cases on campus,” Dr. Mark Manchin, Glenville State’s new president, said.

The Minnie Hamilton Health System conducted the tests, which were processed by LabCorp.

“It is important to clarify the difference between a positive case and a precautionary quarantine,” Provost Gary Morris siad. “We did have individuals in a precautionary quarantine for a time, but those have all since been retested and allowed to exit their quarantine. Positive cases are just that, an individual who tested positive for the virus. At this time we have no positive cases and no individuals in precautionary quarantine on campus.”

Glenville State also continues to screen everyone entering the main campus, Goodwin Hall, and the Waco Center.

In addition, daily, campus-wide testing of students and employees is being conducted in collaboration with Minnie Hamilton. As part of that testing, students and employees will be selected as part of focused sample groups. The process, which is designed to quickly detect any cases that may be on campus, will continue throughout the semester.

“I am cautiously optimistic by what I have seen over the past week and I urge our students and employees to continue wearing their face coverings, washing hands frequently, and avoiding unnecessary interaction with groups or travel,” Manchin said. “We can all work together to keep the Glenville State College campus community safe this semester.”

