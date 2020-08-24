Advertisement

Local business owner rents mall space for small business owners to work together

Local business owners to bring Mid-Ohio Valley small businesses together
(WTAP)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Victoria West is the owner of Gift Gallery of Vienna and she has rented out an 8,000 square foot store in the Grand Central Mall in hopes to bring Mid-Ohio Valley business owners together.

“We’re looking for creative people, we’re looking for entrepreneurs, we’re looking for artists, anybody that crafts,” said Victoria West, owner. If you got a quality item and you would like to rent a shelf or large space or if you redo furniture or if you already have a retail store and you’d just like the opportunity to put your footprint in the mall.”

West says it’s great for people to shop locally and an opportunity for small businesses who look forward to selling their items at fairs and festivals but due to the pandemic...many of those events aren’t happening.

“This gives me the opportunity to mentor underneath someone who has already established a brick and mortar business and will allow me to not only grow myself, but grow my business to hopefully another level,” said Ashley Riddle, Salt & Shea soap, owner.

The name of the store will be Cardinal Market named after West’s late employee.

West will have an open house at the store from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you are a small business owner interested. Contact Victoria West, visit the Gift Gallery of Vienna Facebook page or call 304-893-9199.

