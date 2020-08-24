Obituary: Dorothy Jean Jones “Jean”

Dorothy Jean Jones “Jean” 77, of Big Springs, WV passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. She was born March 25, 1943 in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Oma (Richards) and Hollie Burrows.

Jean was a Christian and active member of Prosperity Baptist Church. She worked at the Garment Factory in Harrisville, WV before becoming the best homemaker. She always played a huge part of her children’s lives and volunteered her time in numerous activities. Jean and her sisters Shirley and Janet had a Gospel group known as the Burrows Sisters. She was also part of the Prosperity Baptist Church quartet. Jean, her husband Lester and friends had continuous love for music and enjoyed playing through the years. She also had a love for cooking and baking.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Lester Lenord Jones, two siblings, Shirley Haught of Palestine, WV and Larry (Jeanette) Burrows of Big Springs, WV. Her three children, Tammie (Danny) Jones of Big Springs, WV, Adam (Sheila) Jones of Big Springs, WV, Richard “Cotton” Jones of Big Springs WV. Six grandchildren, Tiffany (Nickolas) Garrett of Vine Grove, KY, Shannon Jones of Parkersburg, WV, Britany (Justin) Ashley of Lore City, OH, Adam “Andrew” Jones of Big Springs, WV, Lance and Brandi Jones of Harrisville, WV. Nine great grandchildren, Myah, Sydni, Ella, Paige, Audrey, Jackson, Creed, Harley and Ben. Countless nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and a huge church family.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by, three brothers, Richard Dean, Bobby and Gary “Pete” Burrows, two Sisters, Pamela Burrows and Janet (Roy) Davidson.

Per Jean’s request, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at her home she shared with her husband at 9983 North Calhoun HWY, Big Springs, WV 26137 with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is assisting the Jones family with Jean’s arrangements.

Donations may be made to Prosperity Baptist Church, 844 Leading Creek Rd. Big Springs, WV 26137 in honor and memory of Jean Jones.

