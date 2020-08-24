Obituary: George S.M. Powell

George S.M. Powell was born on April 9, 1924, in Pleasants County, West Virginia, to Okey M. and Marguerite Moore Powell. George was a proud graduate of St. Mary’s (WV) High School. He had been a concrete finisher, retired as a dairy farmer in Washington County, Ohio and was a Flagler Beach, Florida fisherman for 30 winters. He died after a short illness on August 22, 2020 at his home near Waterford with family by his bedside. The family would like to thank the wonderful care given by Debbie Hoge and Angie Ponchak, and the Amedisys Hospice nurses.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine Smith Powell (2010); three sisters, Leota (Dan) Ingram, Georgia (Carlton) Reese, and Catharine (Edgar) Simonton; five brothers in law, Sam Garich, David Snyder, Lester (Ginny) Smith, Herbert (Edith) Smith and Pete Smith.

He is survived by four children, Sam (Sharon) Powell of Stockport, Bill Powell of Cutler, Barbara (Ken) Kidder of Woodstock, Georgia, and Dan (Maureen) Powell of Leesville, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Samantha Powell, Stacy Powell, Marla Porter, Todd Kidder, Mary McPherson, Alexandra Harrison and Mark Powell; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters in law, Emmajean Garich of Vincent, Martha Lee Snyder of Wooster, Madylene (George Allen) Hamrick of Parkersburg, Jean Ewing of Waterford; and brother in law, Don (Louise) Smith of Wartburg, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to his church, Dale United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Krause, 6875 Dale Road, Stockport, Ohio 43787.

Due to current Covid-19 conditions, only a graveside service is planned at Dale Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Rt. 676, Dale, Ohio on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples assisting. Please wear a mask and plan for social distancing.

A celebration of a good life lived is planned for next summer, where family and friends will be welcomed for dinner and a good visit.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Powell family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com. Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.