Obituary: Lester Lenord Jones

Lester Lenord Jones, 75, of Big Springs, WV passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born September 25, 1944, in Big Springs WV, a son of the late Stella (Wilcox) and John “Pearl” Jones

Lester worked at Ames Company of Parkersburg, WV and retired with 33 years of service. He established his own business of Jones Archery to fulfill the love he had for archery. He spent countless hours with his family and friends traveling all over the United States to pursue his dreams. Lester enjoyed hunting, playing horseshoes, pool, and corn hole. Lester and his wife Jean of 57 years, along with friends and family had a continuous love for music and enjoyed playing through the years. He also had a love for drag racing earning numerous deserving titles. He and his wife Jean traveled a lot and played a dedicated role in there children’s and many other children’s lives through sports and nurturing.

He is survived by three brothers, Harry “MAC” Jones of big springs, WV, Hershel Jones of Big Springs, WV and Danny(Tammie) Jones of Big Springs, WV, his two sons, Adam(Sheila) Jones of Big Springs, WV, Richard “Cotton” Jones of Big Springs, WV and one stepdaughter Tammie (Danny) Jones of Big Springs, WV. Six grandchildren, Tiffany (Nickolas) Garrett of Vine Grove, KY, Shannon Jones of Parkersburg, WV, Britany (Justin) Ashley of Lore City, OH, Adam “Andrew” Jones of Big Springs, WV, Lance and Brandi Jones of Harrisville, WV. Nine great-grandchildren, Myah, Sydni, Ella, Paige, Audrey, Jackson, Creed, Harley, and Ben. Countless nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and his wife’s church family.

In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his wife who preceded him in death by just three days, two brothers, James “Bub” Jones of Pullman WV, Ivan Jones of Big Springs, WV, four sisters, Ada Billy of Cleveland, OH, Betty Able of Big Springs, WV, Maxine Goodnight of McFarlan, WV and Gracie Ayers of Smithville, WV.

Per Lester's request, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at his home he shared with his wife at 9983 North Calhoun Hwy, Big Springs, WV, 26137with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is assisting the Jones family with Lester's arrangements.

Donations may be made to Prosperity Baptist Church, 844 Leading Creek Rd. Big Springs, WV 26137 in honor and memory of his wife Jean Jones.

