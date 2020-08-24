Obituary: Mark Alan Nelson

Mark Alan Nelson, 56 of Parkersburg, passed away August 23, 2020 at The Arbors in Marietta, OH. He was born February 3, 1964 in Ferguf Falls, MN a son of the late Eugene and Lucinda (Kerns) Nelson.

Mark worked for Northwestern Pipe. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family, friends and his best buddy “Cotton”.

Surviving is a daughter, Izabell Page Nelson of Parkersburg, two brothers: Craig Nelson of Torch and Allen Nelson of Washington, sister Jodi McCray (Greg) of Belleville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ed Leasure officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.