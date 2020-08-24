Obituary: Naomi Ruth Keller

Born into the large and loving family of Henry Albert and Goldendene Schott in 1927, Naomi Ruth was the sixth or their ten children. She died in her home in Vienna, WV in the company and care of her children. Family was her lifelong love and labor.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sampson Albert; siblings George, Charles, Henry, Earl, Angelia and Carl and precious granddaughter, Claire.

She is survived by brother James and Robert, her children David Keller (Linda) Joyce Tice (Barry) Martha Ballman (Steve) and Sampson Michael Keller(Deborah) nine grandchildren and spouses along with 18 great-grandchildren.

Sam and Nonie, as they were known, were life-long residents of Vienna.

A Private graveside service for immediate family will be held with a memorial to follow at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

