Obituary: Patricia Ann Stewart

Patricia Ann Stewart, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away August 20, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born October 13, 1951 in Calhoun County, a daughter of Thelma (Roberts) Starcher of Belpre, OH and the late Donald Starcher, but was raised by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Roberts.

Patricia was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when she could spoil her grandkids. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping and fishing at her favorite campground near Romney, WV.

Surviving is her loving husband of 28 years, Tommy Stewart, children: Colissa, Jimmy, John and Clarence, brothers: Jackie, Lindsay, Toby and Doug, sisters: Donna, Millie, Brenda and Linda, and numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children: Bobby Mercer and Nicole Webb.

In following Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

