Obituary: Pauline Ingram

One of God’s faithful servants has finished her earthly journey and is at rest in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pauline Ingram passed away Friday, August 21st at Carehaven of Pleasants, Belmont, WV. Born at home on Buky Run on September 8, 1923, the eldest child of Herbert J. and Clyta Calvert Slocum. She was a 1941 graduate of Cairo High School and a faithful member of Nutter Farm U.M. Church. She taught the young adult class for many years and was a lay speaker in the U.M. Church.

Mrs. Ingram’s working career began at Cairo Manufacturing Co. in June of 1963 and she continued working until June of 1981. At that time she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which ended her career working outside the home. After recovery from her initial diagnosis she learned to make hand woven baskets and hosted many basket making classes from her home. In addition to basket making she was an avid quilt maker, she crafted twenty-six quilts in one year for her grand and great grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing which included making wedding dresses and complete wedding ensembles. One unique event included her creation of two jackets for a friend and little boy from a tanned white tail deer hide. Mrs. Ingram was beloved by all who knew her but she was particularly endeared by children and babies. She and her husband Orvle hosted their own Apple Butter Days at their home and they shared the heritage with many children by taking their 100 year old copper kettle to their daughter’s third grade classroom at Emerson School in Parkersburg, WV, to demonstrate, teach and share the confection.

Mrs. Ingram is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl-Sue Bunner (Dennis Ulmer), of Ft. Myers, Fl, Reta Moss (Bob), Cairo, WV, Lois Meadows (Dave), Parkersburg, WV; six grandchildren, Kandi Baker, Robert H. Moss II, Andrea Dotson (Mike), Cynthia Bunner-Gumm, Lynecia Groff (Toby), Eric Meadows (Michelle Willoughby), special granddaughter in-law Tammy Bunner; sixteen great grandchildren and twenty great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lesta Wilson (Ronald), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Orvle A. Ingram, one brother James Slocum, one sister Betty Rogers a special grandson Jason Loren Bunner and one great granddaughter.

The family wishes to express their deep and sincere gratitude to the employees of Carehaven of Pleasants County for the loving care that they provided to their “Polly”. In her final years our Mom, Nan, Nanny Nan suffered with both Parkinson’s disease and Dementia but never lost her love of the Lord, life and her family.

Funeral Services will be held at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. In compliance with WV and CDC guidelines face coverings must be worn and social distancing is required while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Ingram’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Nutter Farm U.M. Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

