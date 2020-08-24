Obituary: Richard Gene Marshall

Richard Gene Marshall, 79, of Walker, WV, passed away August 23, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1941 in Hundred, WV, a son of the late Eugene Marshall and Dorothy Louise Marshall Weaver.

Richard retired from E I Dupont as an Environmental Chemist with 38 years of service.

He was a WV Honey Festival Committee Officer and past Treasurer.

Richard was owner and operator of Marshall Honey Farm and was an avid beekeeper. He collected Pez dispensers and was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lorna Mae Marshall of Walker, WV, two daughters, Lorie Rajput (Sanjay) of Richmond, VA and Amy Colon (Gabriel) of Urbana, Il, two grandsons, Gabriel and Jude Colon, sister, Susan Haid (Leonard) of Washington, WV, step-brother, Ted Walker (Linda) of Washington, WV, and several nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, and sister-in-laws.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Wires.

Service will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

