Obituary: William “Bill” Packard

William “Bill” Packard, 78, of Washington, WV passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the home of his son in Cottageville, WV.

He was born May 20, 1942 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late Robert E. and Lorraine Olson Packard.

Bill was a United States Air Force veteran, a retired civil engineer, and he was a member of Lubeck Community Baptist Church where he enjoyed working for the church and driving.

He is survived by two sons, Marc Therron Packard of Rapid City, SD and Matthew (Shannon) Packard of Cottageville, WV; four grandchildren, Killian, Kimber, Brennan, and Cody Packard; three sisters, Judy Harris (Robert) of Virginia Beach, Pam Balmer of Hoosick Falls, NY, and Gretchen Crumb of Rochester, NY; and one brother, Doug (Kathy) Packard of Homosossa, FL.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Janet Packard.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg will begin the service with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

