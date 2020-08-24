Semi catches fire after crash south of Newport

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Route 7 near Newport, Ohio, is closed in both directions because of a crash involving a semi that caught fire and another vehicle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The semi was not hauling a trailer, and one person was trapped in the other vehicle after the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. about two miles south of Newport, the Patrol said.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

