Advertisement

Semi catches fire after crash south of Newport

Ohio State Route 7 south of Newport is closed because of a crash.
Ohio State Route 7 south of Newport is closed because of a crash.(WSAZ)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Route 7 near Newport, Ohio, is closed in both directions because of a crash involving a semi that caught fire and another vehicle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The semi was not hauling a trailer, and one person was trapped in the other vehicle after the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. about two miles south of Newport, the Patrol said.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Frye Local School District talks school bus social distancing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Fort Frye Local School District talks school bus social distancing

News

Local business owner rents mall space for small business owners to work together

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local business owner rents mall space for small business owners to work together

News

W.Va. Attorney General promotes student consumer safety

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
AG Patrick Morrisey spent the last week promoting consumer safety among college students.

Accidents

Minor injuries after two-vehicle collision on Route 50

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The crash occurred on Route 50, near the I-77 interchange.

Latest News

News

Drivers urged to take extra caution as students return to school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
With schools practicing different back-to-school options this year, including a mixture of remote learning and in-person instruction, it is important for drivers to take precautions when out on the roadways.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 18 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.

News

New coronavirus guidelines for performing arts venues coming to Ohio

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
DeWine caps indoor performance venues at 300 people.

News

Gallia County deputies recover narcotics while serving search warrant

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
Officers recover drugs, money and equipment associated with drug trafficking while serving a search warrant.

News

Ohio University student locked in lease despite all classes online

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Mathews
An Ohio University senior is trying to break free from her apartment lease after all her classes are moved online for the fall semester.