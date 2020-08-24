Sistersville General Hospital joins Memorial Health System

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System announces Sistersville General Hospital will officially join the system following a due-diligence period that began this Spring, with the boards of both organizations approving an October 1 date. Sistersville becomes the third hospital to join Memorial Health System and will retain its name.

“We are pleased to welcome Sistersville to the Memorial Health System,” said Scott Cantley, president and CEO, Memorial Health System. “Our organizations share a commitment to delivering excellent, community-centric care, and this partnership will strengthen the foundation of health and well-being for Tyler County and the surrounding communities. We’ve been working with Sistersville for several years to provide access to specialty care and other services close to home. We’re excited to be a part of Tyler County not only as a health care provider, but also as a community partner.”

“We look forward to the future as part of Memorial Health System,” said Brandon Chadock, chief executive officer, Sistersville General Hospital. “Together, we will honor the history of our hospital and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high quality care in Tyler County for many years to come.”

According to Cantley the transition begins in October, and the public can expect to see changes in signage over the next several months. “We’ll continue to invest in enhanced care, services and facilities to ensure local access to quality care. We recognize the importance of maintaining an acute care hospital in Sistersville (including current employment as it stands today),” says Cantley. “This move enables us to leverage Memorial Health System’s innovation and clinical expertise, advance

quality initiatives and continue our long-standing commitment to provide superior, compassionate care to patients throughout our service region, " says Chadock.

Sistersville General hospital will also be represented on the Memorial Health System parent board of directors.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.