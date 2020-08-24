The Buckley House’s new owners to hold grand re-opening

The Buckley House dining room (Julie Brown)

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On June 17, the well-known Marietta Restaurant the Buckley House was purchased by new owners Julie and Jeff Brown. The Browns plan to hold a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, August 25 at 4 P.M.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by a celebratory gathering at the restaurant.

The new owners have made some renovations and adjustments to the restaurant. Lunch will now be aimed primarily at serving those who work in the downtown Marietta area during the day, allowing for diners who may have a limited amount of time to enjoy a meal in a timely manner.

The dinner menu will still feature some of the popular Mediterranean items the restaurant is known for, but will also include French dishes created by the new chef, Thomas Hickey. In addition, the Browns plan to work with Greenleaf Landscapes in the spring to remodel the outdoor area with the intention of hosting wedding parties.

While the Browns have faced challenges in terms of re-opening the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Julie Brown said they have felt supported throughout the process.

“It has definitely been interesting. Luckily for us, we have a wonderful customer base...The community has been so supportive,” Julie Brown said.

The Browns plan to hold live, outdoor music events at the restaurant through October as part of Marietta’s First Fridays program.

Those who would like to learn more about the restaurant or view its menu can do so by visiting its website.

