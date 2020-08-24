W.Va. Attorney General promotes student consumer safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the 7th Annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week on Monday, August 17.

It’s a big week for Morrisey, who encourages students to know their rights as consumers.

Stopping by Parkersburg on Thursday, Morrisey told WTAP students should not provide social security numbers, credit card information or bank account information to anyone they don’t know.

He also says students who are living in off-campus housing should carefully read any lease agreements. How a student will get their deposit back should be written clearly. Students should also be weary of extra fees listed by the landlord.

“These items should be incorporated into the general rental payment. That’s where we see problems. They’re asking for rent but they’re also trying to nickel and dime you with 15 different fees. You don’t have to accept those. You can negotiate a lot of those out. Now, depending on where you are, the landlord may say no. But, look to make sure you are getting true value for the occupancy that you have,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey also suggests students take advantage of free services which allow them to investigate grant and loan offerings that seem suspicious.

