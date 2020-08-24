Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General promotes student consumer safety

W.Va. AG Morrisey
W.Va. AG Morrisey(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the 7th Annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week on Monday, August 17.

It’s a big week for Morrisey, who encourages students to know their rights as consumers.

Stopping by Parkersburg on Thursday, Morrisey told WTAP students should not provide social security numbers, credit card information or bank account information to anyone they don’t know.

He also says students who are living in off-campus housing should carefully read any lease agreements. How a student will get their deposit back should be written clearly. Students should also be weary of extra fees listed by the landlord.

“These items should be incorporated into the general rental payment. That’s where we see problems. They’re asking for rent but they’re also trying to nickel and dime you with 15 different fees. You don’t have to accept those. You can negotiate a lot of those out. Now, depending on where you are, the landlord may say no. But, look to make sure you are getting true value for the occupancy that you have,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey also suggests students take advantage of free services which allow them to investigate grant and loan offerings that seem suspicious.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

Minor injuries after two-vehicle collision on Route 50

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The crash occurred on Route 50, near the I-77 interchange.

News

Drivers urged to take extra caution as students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
With schools practicing different back-to-school options this year, including a mixture of remote learning and in-person instruction, it is important for drivers to take precautions when out on the roadways.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest News

News

New coronavirus guidelines for performing arts venues coming to Ohio

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
DeWine caps indoor performance venues at 300 people.

News

Gallia County deputies recover narcotics while serving search warrant

Updated: 23 hours ago
Officers recover drugs, money and equipment associated with drug trafficking while serving a search warrant.

News

Ohio University student locked in lease despite all classes online

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Mathews
An Ohio University senior is trying to break free from her apartment lease after all her classes are moved online for the fall semester.

News

Community Resources farmers market

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Community Resources put together a farmers market to assist local businesses.

News

Keep kids safe march

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A march was held today to protest the continued trafficking of children.

News

20 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,119 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.