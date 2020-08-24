WVU completes baseline COVID-19 testing

West Virginia University officials are optimistic after getting the results of baseline COVID-19 tests that were performed as part of the school’s plans to resume on-campus instruction this fall.

The cumulative percentage of positive tests was 0.64 percent following 26,726 tests collected from WVU students and employees between July 20 and Aug. 22. The testing included 24,284 people in Morgantown, 1,046 in Keyser and 1,396 in Beckley.

“As we closed out the initial wave of testing that began on July 20, the results have shown a positivity rate under one percent overall,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “From a public health perspective, this has been a successful effort as we have been able to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals as they come to campus. Make-up testing has begun, and we are finalizing plans for further testing that will occur on campus throughout the fall semester.”

WVU officials plan to conduct about 1,500 “surveillance” tests per week in Morgantown, along with similar testing at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser.

WVU’s COVID-19 dashboard, which includes includes information about students and employees broken out by campus, will continue to be updated by 11 a.m. Monday though Friday. All positive results are sent directly to state officials.

University officials said students and faculty and staff members should follow the return-to-campus guidelines to access test results.

Updates are also provided by the university on WVU Safety social-media accounts.

