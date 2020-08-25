Advertisement

24th Annual Kids Golf Classic

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Country Club held their 24th annual Kids Golf Classic today to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg.

This golf outing is usually held on the first Monday of June. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament had to be pushed to today.

Members of local businesses and the golfing community came out to help support the nonprofit and get 18 holes in the process as well.

Just, you know, been humbled by the tremendous support by the local businesses and community for the Boys and Girls club. You know when we kicked off the tournament we didn’t know what we could raise in terms of proceeds. But they’ve been very generous. It’s been great.

Chad Mildred, Parkersburg Country Club Tournament Chair

The golf classic has broken its fundraising record today as they’ve raised over $250 thousand. This beats their previous record held last year by $40 thousand.

