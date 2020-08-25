Advertisement

ARC of the Mid-Ohio Valley to celebrate 65th anniversary

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Starting in September, the Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be celebrating its 65th anniversary.

As part of that celebration, the organization, which works with developmentally disabled residents, will be raising money to support its efforts.

Williamstown resident Ellie Yeater, the reigning Queen of the Chocolate Festival in Ripley, recently donated a “she shed” to help with the fundraising effort.

All of the proceeds will be going right back to the Arc. Which is a huge deal to us, because it’s helped so many people in our area. And I even had speech therapy with the Arc whenever I was younger.

Ellie Yeater, 2020 Miss Chocolate Festival Queen

The Arc is a nonprofit group that helps those with cognitive, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

