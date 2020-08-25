Belpre Elementary School students return to in-person learning

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Elementary school students stepped foot in the school building for the first time since March. But Monday’s first day of school looked a little different amid the current pandemic.

All students and staff wore masks and there were are several changes in place to keep everyone safe.

Only teachers will change classes, not the students.. and students will eat lunch in their classrooms.

Principal Lauren Keeling says teachers will keep students social distanced as much as possible and making sure they are washing their hands.

”It’s been really nice because we’ve been able to have smaller groups of kids in building and staggering them in allowed us to teach some of those new procedures that we aren’t used to like you said lining up with space between us, sitting in our classrooms with space between us, learning how to wear our masks and take them off properly, and how often we should wash our hands,” said Lauren Keeling, Belpre Elementary School, principal.

Keeling says only half the students for each grade returned Monday and the other half will return Tuesday and students will continue to alternate on a staggered schedule this week. Kindergarteners will return on Friday.

Students will return to full capacity on August 31st.

