Blennerhassett Hotel to host art class

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel will be hosting an art class on Friday, August 28 at 6:30 P.M. The painting class will be taught by an instructor from the Charleston organization Uncork & Create, and will also include wine and hors d’oeuvres.

While a Saturday class was also originally scheduled, the hotel has made the decision to combine the two sessions on Friday. All art supplies will be provided.

Seth Barbarow, marketing and media specialist at the hotel, said he believes the class is an opportunity for those who are looking for creative activities, but also want to ensure they are staying safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s kind of hard right now because people are wanting things to do but wanting to make sure that they’re safe and distanced,” Barbarow said.

The hotel is taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of participants. The number of participants has been limited, groups who arrive together will be spaced six feet apart from one another, and hotel staff will be wearing masks.

Barbarow also added that he feels the class offers an opportunity for a wide range of participants to connect.

“It can be done as a bonding class, a corporate business retreat, a girls’ night, a night for couples. We have all different groups of people who have signed up for the class,” Barbarow said.

Barbarow added that the hotel is interested in holding similar classes in the future and would like to host a painting class in partnership with the Parkersburg Art Center if possible.

Spaces are still open and those who would like to register for the class are asked to call the hotel at (304) 422-3131. Additional information about the class can be found on the hotel’s website.

