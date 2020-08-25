Advertisement

Browns Delpit injured

Second round draft pick Grant Delpit suffers achilles injury
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) -

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with a right Achilles injury.

It’s the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far.

The team said he is undergoing further treatment. The second-round pick was expected to start this season.

Delpit’s injury is another significant one for Cleveland’s defense. Last week, Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson sustained a serious knee injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when he was fallen on. Also, cornerback Greedy Williams left Monday’s workout with a shoulder injury.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

