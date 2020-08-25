Advertisement

Clemson tops A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

Ohio State was a close No. 2 to Clemson, which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season.

Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5.

Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

When the season starts, 53 teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons. That includes all Big Ten and Pac-12 teams _ including nine in the AP preseason poll. 

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, last season's records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1,520 2

2. Ohio St. (21) 13-1 1,504 3

3. Alabama (2) 11-2 1,422 8

4. Georgia 12-2 1,270 4

5. Oklahoma 12-2 1,269 7

6. LSU (1) 15-0 1,186 1

7. Penn St. 11-2 1,147 9

8. Florida 11-2 1,125 6

9. Oregon 12-2 1,119 5

10. Notre Dame 11-2 995 12

11. Auburn 9-4 852 14

12. Wisconsin 10-4 840 11

13. Texas A&M 8-5 764 -

14. Texas 8-5 703 25

15. Oklahoma St. 8-5 672 -

16. Michigan 9-4 611 18

17. Southern Cal 8-5 534 -

18. North Carolina 7-6 496 -

19. Minnesota 11-2 451 10

20. Cincinnati 11-3 234 21

21. UCF 10-3 229 24

22. Utah 11-3 211 16

23. Iowa St. 7-6 199 -

24. Iowa 10-3 134 15

25. Tennessee 8-5 133 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

