Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate holds socially-distant town hall in Parkersburg

Paula Jean Swearengin is facing incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito in the November 2020 general election.
Paula Jean Swearengin holds a town hall in Parkersburg Tuesday evening.
Paula Jean Swearengin holds a town hall in Parkersburg Tuesday evening.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith and Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Paula Jean Swearengin holds a socially-distant town hall at Fort Boreman Park Tuesday evening. She is the democratic U.S. Senate candidate running against incumbent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Swearengin held the town hall from 6-7 p.m. She covered topics like the opioid addiction becoming worse during the pandemic, and the need to diversify West Virginia’s economy so that it’s not so dependent on coal. She also criticized Senator Shelley Moore Capito for the gridlock in Washington, D.C.

“We need to be up in the hills and hollers checking up on people that live in food deserts that don’t have rural transportation and don’t have nothing but Dollar General to stop at. That’s where we’re at. We’re at a pivotal moment here in West Virginia and it doesn’t matter about partisan politics,” she said.

Voters will make their choice between Capito and Swearengin in the November 3, 2020 general election.

