Advertisement

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Hurricane Laura strengthens, President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Bridget Bean, funds will be delivered directly to local governments. FEMA also has workers on the ground in local disaster zones.

“We have pre-staged and positioned people and resources, so before the storm hits, we have people there,” said Bean. “Once the storm arrives and moves away, we will be there to help the residents of those three states.”

Unfortunately, Bean says, there’s no playbook for storms that strike in the middle of a pandemic. Although these funds are separate from those provided to combat the coronavirus, Bean says on the ground, it’s up to local officials to make virus related preparations in hospitals, shelters, and so on.

“We issued guidance back in the late spring to our partners to help them be prepared to make those changes to their emergency plans in light of COVID-19,” said Bean.

Bean says FEMA is also using digital tools and social media to reduce face-to-face contact with storm victims.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mister Bee plant to be more productive, energy efficient

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Mister Bee chip plant improves production, energy efficiency

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

News

ARC of the Mid-Ohio Valley to celebrate 65th anniversary

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is putting together an event starting September to raise money for their organization.

National

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - ARC of the Mid-Ohio Valley to celebrate 65th anniversary

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Westbrook Health Services to add new male substance use treatment center

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Mr. Bee chip plant gets energy upgrade

Updated: 44 minutes ago

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County Schools prepare for upcoming school year

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - DeWine to impeachment supporters: "Bring it on"

Updated: 47 minutes ago