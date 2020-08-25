Advertisement

Justice Overrules WVSSAC; bands will play

Governor says new guidelines will be announced this afternoon
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association to “find a safe way” to allow marching bands to perform at athletic events and other extracurricular events this fall.

The governor issued his statement one day after the WVSSAC announced marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities, due to the pandemic.

“This decision was made without my input,” Justice said, directing the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to work with the Department of Education to come up with an alternative.

“Our medical experts evaluated guidelines from the National Federation of High School Sports, and the West Virginia Bandmasters Association and put a plan together that keeps our band members socially distanced and as safe as possible, while allowing them to perform in the stadium on game days and allowing their families to watch their performances,” the statement said.

Justice says the WVSSAC will release the new marching band guidelines this afternoon.

