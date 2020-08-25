Lane closures on I-77 across Mill Creek Bridges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that I-77 across Mill Creek Bridges, located at milepost 137.74 northbound and southbound, will be subject to single lane closures due to a bridge inspection on Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

Single lane closures on I-77 and Jackson County Route 5/9 will allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Flagging personnel will be present on Jackson County Route 5/9 to maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists traveling on either I-77 or County Route 5/9 should not experience any significant delays. However, they are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of traffic control, and use caution through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.